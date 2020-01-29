Oscars 2020 to pay tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant during In Memoriam segment

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is planning a tribute to the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant during the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony on 9 February.

According to Variety, Bryant will be included in the In Memoriam montage of celebs who have passed away since the last Oscar ceremony, and there may also be a separate tribute planned outside of the montage.

Previously, the Academy on Sunday paid tribute to Bryant in a touching Instagram post, writing, "Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong. Rest in peace."

Retired Los Angeles Lakers star Bryant, 41, and his 13-year old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday. The basketball legend was among the passengers travelling on board the helicopter. Nine people died in the crash, including the pilot, said Alex Villanueva, the Los Angeles County sheriff, during a news conference.

Recently, Bryant’s death was also acknowledged in the opening minutes of the 2020 Grammy Awards broadcast. “Tonight is for Kobe,” pop star Lizzo announced as she took the stage to open the Grammy Awards before performing exuberant versions of her hits 'Cuz I Love You' and 'Truth Hurts' to a standing ovation.

“We are all feeling crazy sadness right now, because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero and we’re literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built,” the show’s host, Alicia Keys, said in remarks to open the show.

Bryant had also won an Animated Short Oscar in 2018 for Dear Basketball. The short film, revolving around an essay he wrote as he neared retirement from the NBA in 2016, was animated by Glen Keane and featured music by John Williams.

