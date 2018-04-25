From Venom to Ocean's 8: Sony Pictures, Warner Bros, Disney tease upcoming films at CinemaCon 2018

Hollywood's biggest names turned up at CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas' Caesar's Palace to market their upcoming movies to an audience of theatre owners and exhibitors.

CinemaCon is an annual gathering of such attendees, during which they get a look upcoming films from major Hollywood studios and a preview of some of the latest and greatest in theatrical technologies and even concession options.

In the last couple of days, there have been plenty of new trailers, first looks and other developments that have been teased at the conference.

Here's a look at some of the highlights from the big studios.

From the world of Sony Pictures — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Venom, The Girl in the Spider's Web, White Boy Rick and more

Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman Tom Rothman assured theater owners Monday that his studio is dedicated to appealing to a range of audiences — from global franchises such as Spider-Man and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series to family films, action pics, comedies and even Quentin Tarantino's Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The studio also rolled out intense new footage from Venom, which Tom Hardy said he wanted to do for his son, and The Girl in the Spider's Web," with The Crown star Claire Foy in the role of Lisbeth Salander who, Rothman said, makes "Wonder Woman look like a Powerpuff Girl."

Rothman also said that a Jumanji sequel, with Dwayne Johnson, will be coming in December 2019.

Alternating at times between a variety show and a business meeting, Sony's presentation featured everything from Will Ferrell promoting the comedy Holmes & Watson by singing "My Heart Will Go On" and talking about winning $50,000 playing roulette earlier in the evening, to actress Gina Rodriguez, in support of the action pic Miss Bala, stressing the importance of the Latino movie-going audience.

"Latinos make up every one in four tickets sold," Rodriguez said. "To give them a project like this feels like such a gift, such a blessing for your audience."

According to the Motion Picture Association of America, Latinos made up 18 percent of the population in 2016, but represented 23 percent of frequent moviegoers.

Sony showed rough footage from its animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which features the voice of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man at hits theaters at Christmastime.

"I'm not the only kid who imagined himself being 'Spider-Man,'" said Moore.

And Matthew McConaughey was on hand, too, to tease the gritty period piece White Boy Rick, in which he plays a hustler and a schemer and all-around bad, but well-meaning dad to a teenage boy who ends up becoming an undercover FBI informant. "Wait till you see this performance," McConaughey said of the unknown actor, Richie Merritt, who plays the lead.

From the world of Warner Bros. Pictures — Ocean's 8, A Star is Born, Aquaman and more

Warner Bros. Pictures brought out the big names for its CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday, from stars like Sandra Bullock to movies like Wonder Woman 2, but it was Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born that really stole the show.

The studio teased a massive slate of films, stressing the diversity of their lineup, of "event films, DC tent-poles, animation, first class dramas, elevated horrors and comedies."

"We love making all times of movies for all types of audiences," said Warner Bros. Pictures Group chair Toby Emmerich.

Actor Will Arnett moderated the lively presentation, riffing with Aquaman star Jason Momoa about whether or not the famously ripped star will "ever do a movie with his shirt on" and other stars like the women of Ocean's 8 and the cast of Crazy Rich Asians.

The studio showed new, and unfinished footage from James Wan's Aquaman and also teased new details about a few anticipated sequels in video segments featuring Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, who says the sequel will be set in the 1980s and shows Wonder Woman struggling with the "temptations of our world," and It director Andy Muschietti, who says Chapter 2 will be scarier and "more intense." "So bring your adult diapers to the theatre," Muschietti said.

From the world of The Walt Disney Studios — Solo: A Star Wars story, The Incredibles 2, Dumbo and more

The Walt Disney Studios previewed a scene from the Star Wars spinoff Solo featuring the card game where Han Solo and Lando Calrissian meet. The scene cuts off right as the two space scoundrels decide to bet their ships.

The studio also unveiled early footage from its live-action adaption of Dumbo and Aladdin, starring Will Smith as the Genie, and showed the first scene from The Incredibles 2, which picks up right where the first left off in 2004.

Both Solo: A Star Wars story and The Incredibles 2 hit theatres this summer.

Unlike most studio presentations at the annual theater owner convention, Disney doesn't generally bring out the stars of its films. Instead it lets the footage and behind-the-scenes reels do the selling.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 14:51 PM