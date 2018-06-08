You are here:

Al Pacino becomes latest actor to join Quentin Tarantino's ensemble cast of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino is the latest star to join Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming project, a movie set in the 1969 Hollywood era around the Charles Manson murders.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood already boasts big names like Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt who will be starring in a feature film together for the first time.

DiCaprio will play Rick Dalton, a former star of a Western TV series with Pitt as his longtime stunt double named Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be the neighbours of Sharon Tate, who will be portrayed by Margot Robbie.

Pacino, 78, will play Marvin Shwarz, the agent of Dalton, reported Variety.

Tate, the pregnant actress wife of director Roman Polanski, was murdered in 1969 by followers of Manson, one of America’s most notorious criminals. Manson died in November 2017 at the age of 83 while serving a life sentence.

The film's ensemble cast also includes Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Emile Hirsch and Dakota Fanning. Three Tarantino regulars — Kurt Russell, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen — will also be making appearance in small roles/cameos.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will release on 19 August, 2019, exactly 50 years after Tate and four friends were stabbed or shot dead.

