On Shashi Kapoor 83rd birth anniversary, looking at the star's must-watch movies, from Deewar to Namak Halaal

From Kabhie Kabhie to Satyam Shivam Sundaram, here's a binge-list of top five movies of Shashi Kapoor on the veteran star's birth anniversary.

Shashi Kapoor, the youngest son of late Prithviraj Kapoor, wowed the audience during his six-decade-long career. Shashi made his acting debut as a child artist with Raj Kapoor's Aag in 1948. The actor-filmmaker played his first lead role in Yash Chopra's Dharmputra, which released in 1961.

Today, 18 March, marks the 83rd birth anniversary of the legendary actor. On the special occasion, here is the list of the late actor's five must-watch films:

Deewar

The film, directed by Yash Chopra, was one of the biggest hits of Shashi Kapoor's acting career. Deewar revolves around two brothers, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi, who are brought up by a single mother but are on opposite sides of the law. The critically-acclaimed and commercially successful film has some of the most iconic and memorable dialogues.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Featuring Zeenat Aman opposite Shashi Kapoor, the iconic film was directed by Raj Kapoor. Satyam Shivam Sundaram tells the story of Roopa (Zeenat). The right side of her face and neck were burned in childhood leaving half of her face disfigured. Rajeev (Shashi) falls in love with Roopa and discovers her secret only after marrying her. Rajeev thinks that he was cheated and starts ignoring her.

Kabhie Kabhie

The musical romantic drama was produced and directed by Yash Chopra. The project stars Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakhee Gulzar in lead roles. The plot revolves around Pooja, played by Rakhee, and Amit (Amitabh) who are madly in love. Pooja's parents are not happy with their relationship and force her to marry Vijay (Shashi). However, things take a different turn when the lovebirds meet again after many years.

Haseena Maan Jayegi

Directed by Prakash Mehra, the film released in 1968 and stars Shashi Kapoor, Babita, and Ameeta. The late actor played the double role of armed officers Rakesh and Kamal. Later, Rakesh plans to kill Kamal to be with his beautiful wife Archana (Babita) but things don’t turn in his favour.

Namak Halaal

Shashi Kapoor stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, and Smita Patil in the 1982 release which turned out to be the third highest-grossing film of that year. It is a masala comedy that revolves around a waiter and a hotel owner, who are connected to each other. The film is a complete masala entertainer with action, drama, comedy, and standout musical numbers.

Shashi married Hollywood actress Jennifer Kendal in 1956 and had three children - Kunal, Karan, and Sanjana.

He died on 4 December, 2017, at the age of 79 due to liver cirrhosis.