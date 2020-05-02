On Satyajit Ray 99th birth anniversary, Madhur Bhandarkar, Parambrata Chatterjee remember the filmmaker

A man of many talents, Satyajit Ray is considered to be one of the greatest filmmakers of all time.

Ray, who was born on 2 May, 1921, would become the first Indian filmmaker to be awarded an honorary Oscar for his contribution to the world of cinema on 30 March, 1992. He breathed his last on 23 April, 1992.

He was the man behind classics such as Pather Panchali, Devi, Charulata, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, and Shatranj Ke Khilari among others. One of Ray's biggest inspirations that prompted him to enter film-making was Vittorio De Sica's 1948 film Ladri di biciclette (Bicycle Thieves). Writing for the Calcutta Film Society, Ray had said Bicycle Thieves "creates a norm which few films aspire to, let alone attain."

On the filmmaker's 99th birth anniversary, a number of well-known personalities posted messages on Twitter remembering him.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, “Fondly remembering Satyajit Ray, legendary filmmaker, on his birth anniversary ...Maharaja Tomare Selam.”

Fondly remembering Satyajit Ray, legendary filmmaker, on his birth anniversary ...Maharaja Tomare Selam বিশ্ব বিখ্যাত চলচ্চিত্র নির্মাতা সত্যজিৎ রায়ের জন্মদিবসে তাঁকে স্বশ্রদ্ধ প্রণাম জানাই... মহারাজা তোমারে সেলাম — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 2, 2020

Director Madhur Bhandarkar posted a message on Ray’s birth anniversary, remembering him as the “Renaissance Man of India."

Remembering the creative genius & Renaissance Man of India, #SatyajitRay, on his Birth Anniversary today, who has inspired generations of filmmakers across the world. 🎬🎥🙏 pic.twitter.com/wtCN1kFpqg — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) May 2, 2020

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik shared the image of a 'SandArt' from Cannes Film Festival 2014 as his tribute to Ray.

Tribute to the legend who gave all new glamour and meaning to the world of Indian Cinema #SatyajitRay #BirthAnniversary . I am sharing one of my SandArt at Cannes FilmFestival in 2014 pic.twitter.com/tCYbY0FLg6 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 2, 2020

"Maestro, it’s that day again, when we thank you for being born,for giving us so much, & not just the films! The music, the literature, the ethos, the legacy... Happy Birthday, #SatyajitRay," wrote Kahaani fame actor Parambrata Chatterjee.

Maestro, it’s that day again, when we thank you for being born,for giving us so much, & not just the films! The music, the literature, the ethos, the legacy... Happy Birthday, #SatyajitRay — parambrata (@paramspeak) May 2, 2020

Maharashtra Information Centre's official Twitter account paid tribute to Ray through a short clip that had snippets from Ray’s life. They wrote that the director "maintained that the best technique of filmmaking was the one that was not noticeable."

Remembering the Great film Director, #Oscar awardee, #SatyajitRay on his birth anniversary He maintained that the best technique of filmmaking was the one that was not noticeable. He disliked the idea of a film that drew attention to its style rather than the contents. Tributes pic.twitter.com/U89VQEkdjJ — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) May 2, 2020

Kolkata Police too paid homage to Ray on his birth anniversary in an innovative manner. The official Twitter handle of Kolkata Police shared a clip from a song sequence from Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne where they changed the lyrics of the song to one that aims to create awareness on the importance of self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated Date: May 02, 2020 12:27:28 IST