On Mithun Chakraborty's 66th birthday, a look at his iconic roles from Gunda to Oh My God!

Sidhantha Jain

Jun,16 2018 15:34:13 IST

Mithun Chakraborty turned 66 on Saturday. Screenshot from YouTube.

Mithun Chakraborty played the role of Leeladhar Swamy in critically acclaimed 2012 movie Oh My God! Screenshot from YouTube.

Gourang Chakraborty is Mithun's real name. Screenshot from YouTube.

Mithun also starred in Gunda which became a cult because of its cheesy 'rhyming' dialogues. Screenshot from YouTube.

He is considered to be one of the best dancers of all time. Screenshot from YouTube.

He is considered to be one of the best dancers of all time, as is evident in the film Disco Dancer.

He won a National Film Award for Best Actor for his debut film Mrigayaa. Screenshot from YouTube.

He won a National Film Award for Best Actor, for his debut film Mrigayaa.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 15:34 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Gunda #Happy Birthday #Mithun Chakraborty #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay

