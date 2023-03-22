Prince Harry and Megha Markle’s first child, son Archie Harrison or Prince Archie might have turned three years old already, but their old home videos share some cute moments from his infant days. One such video is recently going viral where the little kid can see trying his first steps with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and playing around in their house. Shared on TikTok, the clip which is a part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix show opens with Archie, still a baby, sitting in a ride-on toy car that is being pushed by Meghan’s mother. In another moment, Prince Archie can be seen clinging to his mother’s legs as he tries to walk around the kitchen.

Notably, the footage was shot during an important part of the couple’s life when they quit the palace and relocated from Canada. At that time, they lived for a brief period in Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles home.

The video has been viewed over 9 lakhs time on TikTok and has amassed thousands of likes and comments. “Seeing Prince Archie learn how to walk in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home videos was so special,” the caption reads. Another message was added with it, “Omg Grandma Doria there tooooo.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docu-series

The footage which is a part of the sixth episode of Harry & Meghan began with what the couple describes as their “freedom flight” from the UK to North America. The episode shows Perry accompanying the couple for a walk around the house.

In a section of the episode, Meghan can be heard saying, “Archie took his first steps right here.”

It is pertinent to note that Harry and Meghan’s home videos give a peak into their lives following their exit from the royal family as they lived at the mansion for a brief period. Speaking on the same, Harry told Perry, “For the first six weeks we were here, we were able to walk around like this and the two of us would be up here [in the grounds outside the house], Archie would be walking along here, the dogs running around.”

