Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who garnered popularity for her performances in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Chhalaang and others, is currently awaiting the release of her anticipated projects. While her character got appreciation in Dream Girl, Ananya Panday replaced her in the sequel and the Ram Setu actress has finally shared her thoughts on it.

“You’ll have to ask the makers of the film that question. I really didn’t have the heart to ask them, ‘why did you not take me?’ I couldn’t. I just said, okay, they didn’t ask me, it’s okay. As I said, I’ve become very accepting. It applies to all aspects. I’ve accepted, so no stress,” said Nushrratt while conversing with ETimes when asked why she is not a part of Dream Girl 2.

Talking about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Sudesh Lehri, Ranjan Raj and Anusha Mishra in prominent roles.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who also directed the first Dream Girl movie, Dream Girl 2 is set to hit the screens on 25th August. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

On the other hand, Nushrratt is gearing up for the release of Chhorii along with Akeli as she has wrapped up the shooting of both films. Directed by Vishal Furia, Chhorri 2 also features Saurabh Goyal, Soha Ali Khan and Hardik Sharma in key roles. The actress recently garnered praises for her cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.