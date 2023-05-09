“Pooja Ki Kiss on August 25 (Pachees)” is the tagline that has set the Bollywood abuzz with excitement. The makers of Dream Girl 2 have upped their game with this catchy tagline, promising audiences a movie experience like no other. This tagline has created a massive buzz around the movie’s release, and fans can hardly wait to see what the movie has in store for them.

Dream Girl, the first movie in the franchise, had used the tagline “13 ko mein teri,” which had become a massive hit with audiences. However, the makers of Dream Girl 2 have taken things a step further with their marketing strategy, showcasing a unique and bold approach that sets the bar high for other movie marketing campaigns in the industry.

The cast of Dream Girl 2 is one of the most exciting and talented lineups in Bollywood. Ayushmann Khurrana is already a fan favorite, known for his impeccable acting skills and ability to deliver powerful performances. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, is a rising star in Bollywood, charming audiences with her on-screen presence. Adding to the previous list of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh this time we also have comedy power houses like Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Sudesh Lehri, Ranjan Raj and Anusha Mishra. Together, these talented actors promise to deliver a movie experience that will stay with audiences long after they’ve left the theaters.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who had also directed the first Dream Girl movie, Dream Girl 2 promises to be a blockbuster hit that takes the franchise to new heights. The movie’s innovative marketing techniques and catchy taglines are just a small part of what promises to be an unforgettable movie experience.

As the release date of Dream Girl 2 draws closer, fans are counting down the days until they can witness the magic unfold on the big screen. With its unique marketing strategy, talented cast, and promising storyline, Dream Girl 2 is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood releases of the year. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 releases on 25th August 2023.

