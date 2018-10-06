NTR biopic to be made in two parts; second instalment will clash with another Krish film Manikarnika

Makers of the NTR biopic have declared that the film will be released in two parts. While the first, titled Kathanayakudu, releases on 9 January, Mahanayakudu, the second installment, will release on 24 January. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is set to release on 25 January, which essentially leads to the interesting clash of two Krish Jagarlamudi films.

Krish opted out of the making of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to helm the NTR biopic, after which Kangana Ranaut took over the directorial reigns for the action-packed narrative on Rani Laxmibai. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news, confirming that January 2019 will see three of Krish's films getting released.

Director Krish will have *three films* releasing in Jan 2019: While #NTRBiopic Part 1 [#Kathanayakudu] will release on 9 Jan, Part 2 [#Mahanayakudu] will release on 24 Jan... #Manikarnika will release a day later, on 25 Jan... In fact, two films will clash on #RepublicDayWeekend. pic.twitter.com/NVQauTkQsj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2018

Krish and the other makers announced the release of the NTR biopic days after the teaser launch of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

The NTR biopic focuses on the life of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR. While actress Vidya Balan plays wife of NTR, Basavatarakam, Rana Daggubati will be seen as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and NTR's son-in-law.

