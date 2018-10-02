Manikarnika teaser: Kangana Ranaut's Rani Laxmibai is as resolute, valiant as she is vulnerable

Ever since Manikarnika was announced, the period drama, being spearheaded by Kangana Ranaut has been in the news. Now, the makers have released the first teaser of the film, where the actress is presented as a resolute leader, the Queen of Jhansi.

Amitabh Bachchan's rich baritone sets the mood for the clip. Long sequences replete with sepia-toned landscapes successfully create a simulation of 19th century India. An armoured Kangana Ranaut valiantly wields her blood soaked sword and rips through her enemies on a field ravaged by war. Ranaut's Manikarnika, vulnerable and fierce in equal measure, cradles her toddler child in as she sits on her throne and fulfills her duties as queen.

The period drama, which is scheduled to hit the cinemas on the Republic Day weekend next year, will focus on Rani Laxmibai's life and her fight against British colonisers for the independence of her land. Apart from Ranaut, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' features an ensemble cast that includes Jisshu Sengupta, Suresh Oberoi and Atul Kulkarni.

After Soni Sood's exit from the film, it was reported that Swati Semwal had also opted out from the film, since she felt her part was not substantial to the narrative anymore.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 10:30 AM