Rakul Preet Singh approached to play Sridevi in NTR biopic, also starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vidya Balan

Mumbai: Rakul Preet Singh has reportedly been roped in to play screen legend Sridevi in the biopic on late actor-filmmaker and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, a Deccan Chronicle report stated.

This comes after the news of Vidya Balan essaying the role of NTR’s first wife Basavatarakam in the film.

The name of Rakul Preet has been under consideration for a while, along with those of Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, as stated in an earlier report. Debunking all rumors, one of the producers of the biopic, Vishnu Indukuri confirmed that Rakul Preet has been finalised for the film.

"We haven't approached Sonakshi, Kangana or Shraddha. Rakul Preet Singh is our only choice as she's popular in the South, especially in Telugu films. We have shot almost 30 per cent of the movie; Vidya has already shot for six days. We are working on Rakul's dates for now," Induri told Mid-Day.

However, she is yet to sign on the dotted line, owing to the actress's lack of dates. A spokesperson of Rakul Preet, as per Deccan Chronicle, said that while the actress was keen on taking up the film as she is a fan of Sridevi, she is already working on four other films.

Incidentally, Rakul has worked with NTR’s grandson NTR Jr.

The film will star NTR’s son Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role, while Rana Daggubati will play his son-in-law and current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 12:36 PM