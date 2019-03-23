Notebook song 'Safar' sees Zaheer Iqbal on an introspective journey through picturesque landscapes of Kashmir

After Nai Lagda, Laila, Bumro and Main Taare, the makers of Notebook have released the fifth track from the album titled Safar.

Composed by Vishal Mishra and sung by Mohit Chauhan, the lyrics are penned by Kaushal Kishore. With pensive lyrics like 'Main safar main hoon, Khoya nahi', the song is a soothing track that features the lead actor Zaheer on an introspective journey through the snow-capped landscapes of Kashmir. The video shows him driving around the state, taking pictures with locals and finally reaching an abandoned Victorian house.

Shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir, Notebook is directed by National Award winner Nitin Kakkar and presented by Salman Khan. The film marks the debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl.

Notebook, which features the love story of Firdaus and Kabir, takes the audience on an unusual romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir. The film is slated to release on 29 March.

Watch the Safar Video here:

