Notebook song Main Taare sees Salman Khan lend voice to Pranutan-Zaheer Iqbal's pensive romantic track

Salman Khan unveiled the most awaited song 'Main Taare' from Notebook on his Twitter account. Not only has the actor sung the song, but he features in it as well.

'Main Taare' has been penned by Manoj Muntashir and the music has been composed by Vishal Mishra.

In the video of the song, Salman Khan is seen in a semi casual attire strolling through the field and singing. As the story of two characters unfold, Salman’s voice adds melody to it in the backdrop. The song may often remind you of 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', another song crooned by the actor a few years ago before launching the debutantes Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in Hero.

Earlier, Notebook's first three songs titled 'Nai Ladga', 'Laila' and 'Bumro', had also garnered praise from the audience.

Starring Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal, Notebook, which features the love story of Firdaus and Kabir, takes the audience on an unusual romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir. The film is slated to release on 29 March.

Watch the video here:

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 18:05:11 IST