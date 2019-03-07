You are here:

Notebook song 'Laila' is a soulful romantic number featuring Pranutan Bahl, Zaheer Iqbal

Salman Khan's upcoming production Notebook has created considerable buzz ever since its trailer launch. The film features debutants Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in the lead. The filmmakers released the film's second song title 'Laila' on Thursday. The news was announced by Salman, through his social media platform.

'Laila' is soulful love song. Dhvani Bhanushali's vocals add a pensive yet emotional tone to Vishal Mishra's music. Lyrics for the song have been penned by Abhendra Upadhyay and Vishal.

As per a report in Times of India, Vishal composed the track with the help of a live symphony orchestra from London. Shot in the picturesque locations of Kashmir, 'Laila' depicts the passionate romance between two young lovers Firdaus (Pranutan) and Kabir (Zaheer).

The song also marks Dhvani's first solo Hindi number. She had earlier lent her voice for Nora Fatehi in 'Dilbar' and Sonakshi Sinha in 'Ishtehaar'.

Directed by National Award winner Nitin Kakker, Notebook is scheduled to hit the theatres on 29 March.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 12:29:47 IST