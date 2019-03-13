Notebook song 'Bumro' is a reminiscent of popular 2000 Mission Kashmir track but with revamped lyrics

Salman Khan's upcoming production Notebook has created considerable buzz ever since its trailer launch. The film features debutants Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in the lead. The filmmakers released the film's third song title 'Bumro' on Wednesday. The news was announced by Salman, through his social media platform.

The song appears to be an rehashed version of popular 2000s song 'Bhumro'from film Mission Kashmir which was picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. However, the makers clarified that its not a recreated version but adds Kashmiri lyrics to the signature lines. 'Bumro’ is crooned by Kamaal Khan while Vishal Mishra has composed it.

In the video, the male lead Zaheer is seen dancing with the children of the makeshift school where he is deployed. Though Pranutan's character is not featured in the video, her notebook on which the film is based is seen in the hands of male protagonist.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is the official remake of the Thai film Teacher’s Diary. Produced by Salman Khan Films, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, the film is all set to hit the silver screens on 29 March.

