Notebook trailer: Salman Khan production, starring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, is a vision for the eyes

Salman Khan's upcoming production Notebook features debutants Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in the lead. The film's poster was released yesterday. Notebook, directed by National Award winner Nitin Kakker is slated for a 29 March release.

The makers have now released the trailer. The narrative revolves around a village town where a group of children are being taught by a diligent young woman who refuses to abandon them in the face of pressure. Zaheer Iqbal plays the slightly cold, logical co-teacher. The duo fall in love eventually and the Notebook becomes their peace-keep of a love that can never reach fruition.

The cinematography by Manoj Kumar Khatoi, is worth noting. The trailer is replete with picturesque shots of landscape.

Pranutan is the grand daughter of veteran yesteryear actress Nutan and daughter of Salman's Hum Aapke Hain Koun! co-star Mohnish Bahl. Zaheer on the other hand is the son of Salman's close friend.

The film made headlines recently for replacing a song by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam following the Pulwama terror attack. The news of the replacement came after a blanket ban on Pakistani artistes was imposed by All India Cine Workers’ Association.

Notebook is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 17:15:58 IST