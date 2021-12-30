Nora Fatehi's spokesperson confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19

There’s a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. Many celebrities are testing positive for the novel coronavirus . Nora Fatehi is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19 . Nora Fatehi's publicist issued a statement that reads, "On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid -19 on December 28. Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for safety and regulations.

Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures."

Nora also took to her Instagram stories to inform her fans that she has tested Covid positive.

Many other Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus . After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani tested Covid positive.