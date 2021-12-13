Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Recently, the best friend duo had a fun get-together at Rhea Kapoor's residence.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her best friend Amrita Arora have been tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Recently, the best friend duo had attended a fun get-together hosted by Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor at her residence in Mumbai. They were accompanied by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena's manager Poonam Damania and Masaba Gupta.

An official confirmation is yet to be made about the same by the actresses.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed the people, who came in contact with Kareena and Amrita, to undergo an RTPCR test.

More details awaited...