Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa feature in music video for singer's new single Naach Meri Rani

Nikhita Gandhi has also lent her vocals to the song, written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi

The music video for Guru Randhawa's new single 'Naach Meri Rani' featuring Nora Fatehi has been released. Nikhita Gandhi lent her vocals to the song, written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Since its release, the video has clocked in over 30 lakh views on YouTube.

The video features Randhawa working in a lab where a robot (Fatehi) comes to life. Both, dressed in all black, groove together to the electronic pop song in the futuristic setting created with virtual production techniques.

T-Series shared the song on all platforms

Bosco Martis has choreographed the number, which has been conceptualised by Retrophiles. Nachiket Barve and Maneka Harisinghani were the costume stylists.

Mumbai Mirror had previously reported that the team rehearsed for the song for three to four days before filming it. The video was shot with a limited crew, adhering to the guidelines laid down by the government. Randhawa flew down to Mumbai to record 'Naach Meri Rani' after a break of five months.

Randhawa also posted a video of him rehearsing with Fatehi

"For the first time my audience will see me in my dancing shoes with dancing queen Nora Fatehi. Bosco sir has made me do some wonderful moves which is already been hooked on to by people. This is the first time in India one will see virtual production technology used for a music video," Randhawa said in a statement.