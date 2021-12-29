Days after attending a Christmas celebration, Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani have tested positive for Covid-19.

Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 . She took to her Instagram stories and shared the health update, adding that she and her husband Karan Boolani are isolating.

The Veere Di Wedding producer’s note read, “Yes, I’m positive for COVID inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone’s private health information is news or gossip. This information should only be for the government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It’s invasive and weird. My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions.”

“My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister (Sonam Kapoor) too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I'm still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking. We love you,” she added.

Rhea's diagnosis comes a couple of weeks after she hosted two house parties. Earlier this month, she had hosted friends Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and a few others for dinner.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora contracted the virus earlier this month and recovered just in time for Christmas.

For the unversed, Rhea is the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and the sister of film actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Rhea and Karan got married in August.