Nobody, action thriller starring Bob Odenkirk, to release in India on 9 April

Nobody, from the house of NBCUniversal, will soon release across theatres in India on 9 April.

The action thriller has Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) starring "as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back in the lead," reads a press release.

The movie is directed by Ilya Naishuller and features Gage Munroe, Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielson, Christopher Lloyd, in key roles.

A trailer was dropped in February this year, where Odenkirk can be seen essaying the role of a family man who is in a dilemma most of the time due to his messed-up relations with his family. The trailer shows some beautiful elements with the actor in full-action mode hunting down his enemies. Teasing audiences and leaving them asking for more, the gripping trailer ends with Odenkirk’s popular dialogue, “I'm nobody.”