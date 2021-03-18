Nobody, action thriller starring Bob Odenkirk, to release in India on 9 April
In Nobody, Bob Odenkirk will play Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back in the lead.
Nobody, from the house of NBCUniversal, will soon release across theatres in India on 9 April.
The action thriller has Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) starring "as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back in the lead," reads a press release.
The movie is directed by Ilya Naishuller and features Gage Munroe, Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielson, Christopher Lloyd, in key roles.
A trailer was dropped in February this year, where Odenkirk can be seen essaying the role of a family man who is in a dilemma most of the time due to his messed-up relations with his family. The trailer shows some beautiful elements with the actor in full-action mode hunting down his enemies. Teasing audiences and leaving them asking for more, the gripping trailer ends with Odenkirk’s popular dialogue, “I'm nobody.”
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Academy Awards 2021: Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania hails first-ever 'historic' Oscar nomination
Kaouther Ben Hania's film The Man Who Sold His Skin was nominated in the Best International Feature category.
King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus to helm film on life and career of Bob Marley
"I trust this film will bring us closer to understanding his journey, his music, and continue to carry the torch of his legacy with humility and grace, and most of all, love," said Reinaldo Marcus
Michael B Jordan to make directorial debut with Creed 3; film to release on Thanksgiving 2022
Michael B Jordan said that the third instalment of Creed is the moment when he has "grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story."