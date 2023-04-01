The ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood, Hema Malini was snapped at the launch event of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre) with daughter Ahana Deol. The 74 year-old actress looked mesmerising in a floral-printed saree while Ahana complemented well her mother in a glamorous glittery avatar.

For the unversed, this centre is built to preserve and promote Indian arts by Mrs Ambani. Talking about this centre, philanthropist & business tycoon Nita Ambani said, “Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. A space where we showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India.”

Her daughter Isha Ambani also shared her thoughts about the centre and said, “The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother Nita Ambani’s passion for arts, culture, and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers, and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India.”

Yesterday, we saw many celebs like Rajinikanth, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s family, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani along with Hollywood biggies like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and others at the launch event.

