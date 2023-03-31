One of Bollywood’s most beautiful couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted making their way to the grand launch of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) on Friday night. The duo complemented each other in a regal outfit and melt our hearts with couple of adorable moments, which were captured by paps.

In one sweet moment, we can see Ranveer whispering something sweet into DP’s ear, which makes her blush. Apart from the Bajirao Mastani pair, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Rajinikanth, Ekta Kapoor and Aamir Khan also attended the event.

The launch evening will be made special with a musical theatre Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation. According to a press release, with Civilization to Nation, “acclaimed Indian playwright and director Feroz Abbas Khan will bring together a sensory narrative of Indian culture told through the tenets of the classical Natya Shastra, the ancient Sanskrit treatise on the performing arts. This dramatic showcase boasts over 700 performers and features art forms such as dance, music and puppetry.”

The centre has a grand theatre with a capacity of 2000, a technologically advanced 250-seat studio theatre, and a dynamic 125-seat cube. It will offer free access for children, students, senior citizens and the differently-abled.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone recently delivered a blockbuster in the form of Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham starrer Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it emerged the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 500 crore club at the domestic market. On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

