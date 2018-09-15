Nirmal Soni to reprise role of Dr Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after Kavi Kumar Azad's demise

The popular television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will get back its well-loved character of Dr Hathi, after the unfortunate demise of Kavi Kumar Azad, the actor who famously played the role. Mumbai Mirror reports that the makers have finally chosen the original Dr Hathi Nirmal Soni for the role.

The report adds that the actor was offered the role last week and that his character will be introduced in the narrative with considerable aplomb. Soni, who had left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on sour terms, reprises his role of the beloved and goofy character. Dr Hathi's first appearance is supposed to be on 17 September in the Ganesha Chaturthi special episode of the show.

The same report states that the team had shortlisted two other actors too but they were not very convincing on camera. Nirmal was finalised a few days ago. The new Dr Hathi will be revealed in the Monday episode as Nirmal and his onscreen wife, Ambika Ranjankar, will perform the first Ganesh aarti."

Soni was unavailable for comment but producer Asit Kumar Modi confirmed the news of Soni's reprisal in the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed a decade in 2018, having premiered on 28 July, 2008.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2018 12:59 PM