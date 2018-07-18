Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to find replacement for Kavi Kumar Azad; Nirmal Soni may return

Kavi Kumar Azad, best known for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, passed away on 9 July after suffering a massive heart attack. Azad played the character of Dr Hathi in the long-running comedy show. Now, according to a report by The Indian Express, the makers of the show are looking for an actor who can continue with Azad's role.

The Indian Express that the makers want to retain the character of Dr Hathi since it is an audience favourite. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi is personally looking into the casting and wants the perfect replacement. The makers will have a confirmation about the replacement soon.

The same report also stated the possibility of actor Nirmal Soni, who played Dr Hathi earlier, of returning to the show. Soni played the role of Dr Hathi for a year before being replaced by Azad in 2009.

Azad was from Bihar and had moved to Mumbai to try become an actor. After starring in a couple of forgettable movies like Mela and Fun2shh, Azad found his big break in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Apart from acting, Azad also owned two fast food outlets in Mumbai.

On Azad’s demise, producer Modi had issued a statement, "Kavi Kumar Azad was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning that he is not well and will not be able to come for the shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything."

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 09:37 AM