Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma actor Kavi Kumar Azad passes away due to cardiac arrest

Actor Kavi Kumar Azad, who played the character of Dr Hathi in the popular comedy sitcom , died in Mumbai on Monday after a "massive cardiac arrest", says the show's creator Asit Kumarr Modi.

Azad, who had reportedly been unwell for the last few days, was admitted to Wokhardt Hospital, according to News18. He reportedly slipped into a coma at night on Sunday.

"We are very sad to inform the loss of our senior actor Kavi Kumar Azad. He was playing the character of Dr Hathi in Taarak Mehta... We lost him to a massive cardiac arrest today morning," Modi said in a statement to IANS.

"He was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning saying that he is not well and will not be able to come for shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything," added Modi.

According to IMDb, apart from working in TV shows, Azad has also starred in Bollywood films like 2000's Aamir Khan-starrer Mela and the 2003 Paresh Rawal-starrer comedy Fun2shh.

(With input from Indo Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 15:45 PM