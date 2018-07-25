Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cancels 10th anniversary celebrations in wake of Kavi Kumar Azad's death

On 9 July, the news broke that Kavi Kumar Azad, actor who portrayed the character of Dr Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had untimely passed away sending a wave of shock throughout the fandom of the long running comedy sitcom. The actor breathed his last in a Mira Road Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Now, as a mark of respect to late actor Kavi Kumar Azad, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have decided to do away with the grand celebration party that was being planned for the show’s tenth anniversary, according to a report by the Times of India. The hugely popular sitcom would have completed 10 years on 28 July. A tribute was paid to the actor on the show by producer Asit Modi. As per the report, a small puja maybe organised on the sets, but the gala party has been cancelled.

The report also states that the makers have dropped the idea of shooting the next schedule of the show at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu. Producer Asit Modi, after visiting the place, felt that it was impossible to shoot there with a huge cast. There is no clarity on whether a new actor will fill the spot left by Azad, but reports had emerged saying Nirmal Soni, who earlier played the role, would be approached.

The members of the cast had reacted to the news of Azad's passing with producer Modi issuing a statement saying, "Kavi Kumar Azad was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning that he is not well and will not be able to come for the shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything."

