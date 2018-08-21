You are here:

Nicki Minaj calls out Lady Gaga in response to criticism of 6ix9ine song, deletes tweet later on

FP Staff

Aug,21 2018 12:39:40 IST

Nicki Minaj released her fourth studio album titled Queen on 10 August which boasts a list of featured artists like Eminem, Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, The Weeknd and Future. However, the bonus version of Queen which contains a track with 6ix9ine and Murda Beatz landed Minaj into hot water. Daniel Hernandez who performs under the name of  6ix9ine pleaded guilty on three occasions in 2015 for the use of a child in a sexual performance and Pitchfork put out an article, criticizing the female rapper for supporting him on 'FEFE.'

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter and called this move bullying.

Furthermore, in a now-deleted Tweet, Chun-Li tried getting back by picking a piece where Pitchfork had talked about Lady Gaga's collaboration with R Kelly, who was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography but later acquitted of all charges in 2008.

In all this mayhem, netizens weren't happy that she chose a specific collaboration of R Kelly with Lady Gaga to point of Pitchfork's double standards. A Twitter user also mentioned how he had collaborations with several artists but Nicki decided to point out 'Do What U Want.' It is not yet clear if this was to throw shade at Gaga or not.

It is interesting to note that after the allegations against R Kelly surfaced, Gaga scrapped the video and released six different versions of the song but Minaj ended up releasing the music video with 6ix9ine.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 12:39 PM

