Nicki Minaj's Queen delayed, to release on 17 August with Ariana Grande's Sweetener

Nicki Minaj has postponed the release of her much awaited album Queen by a week and now it will hit the market on 17 August along with Ariana Grande’s Sweetener. The 'Anaconda' rapper said the delay is because of a sample from Tracy Chapman which needs to be cleared.

According to a Billboard report, she revealed the new release date in a note on her Apple Music Essentials playlist takeover and said: "I have a huge surprise that I can’t share until the day before #Queen drops." She also mentioned that the album features a Post Malone collaboration titled 'Ball For Me.'

Initially, Chun-Li's fourth album was supposed to drop on 15 June but later it was pushed to 10 August and now 17 August.

After Twitterati started fueling a fire about the two longtime friends as well as collaborators, Grande took charge and answered back.

jesus is this what’s going on today? imma jus stop logging in at all lmfao. that’s my fucking sister. she’s clearing a sample. buy and stream queen & sweetener aug 17 bye. these numbers don’t mean as much to the artist as they do to y’all. jus want y’all to listen to the project. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 1, 2018

happy sweetener and queen and bloom month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 1, 2018

Minaj wasted no time and quashed any speculations of any bad blood between them.

I love this woman. Can’t wait for the fans to benefit from all the hard work on both ends. We love your passion. You guys will be VERY happy. Trust. That’s all I’ll say https://t.co/dWE95pfYi2 — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 1, 2018

Earlier this year, they worked together on 'Bed' and 'The Light Is Coming.'

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 16:03 PM