Nicki Minaj's Queen delayed, to release on 17 August with Ariana Grande's Sweetener

FP Staff

Aug,02 2018 16:03:47 IST

Nicki Minaj has postponed the release of her much awaited album Queen by a week and now it will hit the market on 17 August along with Ariana Grande’s SweetenerThe 'Anaconda' rapper said the delay is because of a sample from Tracy Chapman which needs to be cleared.

According to a Billboard report, she revealed the new release date in a note on her Apple Music Essentials playlist takeover and said: "I have a huge surprise that I can’t share until the day before #Queen drops." She also mentioned that the album features a Post Malone collaboration titled 'Ball For Me.' 

Initially, Chun-Li's fourth album was supposed to drop on 15 June but later it was pushed to 10 August and now 17 August.

Still from Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande's 'Bed' music video. Screenshot via YouTube.

After Twitterati started fueling a fire about the two longtime friends as well as collaborators, Grande took charge and answered back.

Minaj wasted no time and quashed any speculations of any bad blood between them.

Earlier this year, they worked together on 'Bed' and 'The Light Is Coming.' 

