Watch: Justin Bieber reunites with DJ Khaled, Quavo, Chance the Rapper for brand new single 'No Brainer'

FP Staff

Jul,28 2018 12:11:37 IST

DJ Khaled has released the music video of his brand new single titled 'No Brainer'. The single features pop-star Justin Bieber, and rappers Chance the Rapper and Quavo (of Migos).

Much like his 2017 hit single 'I'm the One', which also featured Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo (along with Lil Wayne), 'No Brainer' too is a pop-rap song with similar beats, feel and vibe to it. Justin Bieber is seen in the music video with his much-talked-about mustache singing the chorus along with DJ Khaled periodically yelling out his trademark words 'we the best music!' and 'DJ Khaled!'.

While the song clearly is an attempt to repeat the 2017 summer success of 'I'm the One', it still is a pleasurable listen giving Bieber the most minutes on the track. Biber is looking much different from his own 2017 version wearing a simple black T-shirt, drawstring black sweatpants, and a blue cap.

Justin Bieber, who recently got engaged to Hailey Baldwin, sings 'You stick out of the crowd, baby, it's a no-brainer/It ain't that hard to choose/Him or me, be for real, baby, it's a no-brainer.'

DJ Khaled announced the release of 'No Brainer' on Twitter:

You can watch the music video here:

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 12:11 PM

