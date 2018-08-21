You are here:

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Ariana Grande win big, here's the full list of winners

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, or the VMAs, was held today (21 August) in New York City‘s Radio City Music Hall. One of the most popular music award events, 2018 MTV VMAs was dominated by hip-hop/rap, and saw a quite a few surprises. The 'Bartier Cardi' hit-maker Cardi B had the most nominations with 12. Beyoncé landed right behind her with nine. Jay-Z followed with eight, while Childish Gambino and Drake both received seven nominations each.

The 2018 VMAs — which featured performances by Shawn Mendes, Logic, Panic! at the Disco, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled and Ariana Grande among others — gave out awards in the following categories. Here's the full list of winners, as reported by PEOPLE.com:

Video of the Year: Camila Cabello – 'Havana' [ft. Young Thug]

Best Collaboration: Jennifer Lopez – 'Dinero' [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]

Best New Artist: Cardi B

Artist of the Year: Camila Cabello

Best Latin Video: J Balvin – 'Mi Gente' [ft. Willy William]

Song of the Year: Post Malone – 'rockstar' [ft. 21 Savage]

Best Dance Video: Avicii ft. Rita Ora – 'Lonely Together'

Best Pop Video: Ariana Grande – 'No Tears Left to Cry'

Push Artist of the Year: Hayley Kiyoko

Song of Summer: Cardi B/Bad Bunny/J Balvin: 'I Like It'

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Jennifer Lopez

Best Hip Hop Video: Nicki Minaj – 'Chun-Li'

Best Rock Video: Imagine Dragons – 'Whatever It Takes'

Video With a Message: Childish Gambino – 'This Is America'

Best Cinematography: The Carters – 'APES**T'

Best Direction: Childish Gambino – 'This Is America'

Best Art Direction: The Carters – 'APES**T'

Best Visual Effects: Kendrick Lamar & SZA – 'All The Stars'

Best Choreography: Childish Gambino – 'This Is America'

Best Editing: N.E.R.D – 'Lemon' [ft. Rihanna]

All images from Twitter.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 10:49 AM