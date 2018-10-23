New posters of Mirzapur; ALTBalaji show Baby Come Naa first look: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Mirzapur new posters released:

Along with the trailer, the makers of Amazon Prime Video's original show Mirzapur also released two posters from the series. The first poster, shared by actor Ali Fzal, shows Pankaj Tripathi forming the backdrop, with figures of Vikrant Massey, Fazal and Divyendu in the forefront. Farhan Akhtar, on the other hand, unveiled the poster with the uncut trailer announcement. Here, Fazal and Massey are seen in a face-off, whereas, Tripathi is seen sitting on a chair in the background with Divyendu lurking in the background.

Sonam Kapoor launches Raisha Lalwani's Diary on the Fifth Floor

Sonam Kapoor was at the launch of Raisha Lalwani's debut book launch, Diary on the Fifth Floor. Kapoor, who will be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside father Anil Kapoor, is currently busy with the shooting of Abhishek Sharma directorial, The Zoya Factor, based on Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name.

Ekta Kapoor unveils first look of Baby Come Naa

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to unveil the first look of AltBalaji's upcoming web show Baby Come Naa, starring Shreyas Talpade, Chunkey Pandey, Shefali Zariwala and Manasi Scott. Directed by Farhad Samji, the show is an adaptation of Paritosh Painter’s English-Hindi bilingual play Double Trouble.

Eric Stonestreet wishes on-screen husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson on birthday:

Eric Stonestreet, who plays Cameron Tucker in ABC'S mockumentary sit-com Modern Family, wished his reel-life husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his birthday. While last month it was rumoured that a significant character from Modern Family will die on the show, Jesse Tyler reportedly clarified that it would be a human character who will be killed off.

Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma shares picture with entire cast and crew of film:

Amit Sharma, who is basking in the critical and commercial success of his film Badhaai Ho, shared an image with the entire cast and crew of the film. Badhaai Ho, in a comedic fashion, highlighted how an untimely pregnancy is perceived by by society at large. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sulekha Sikhri and Sanya Malhotra, the film released on 18 October to overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 19:16 PM