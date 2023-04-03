Renowned for her on-point fashion game, and making sure to attempt something new each time, Kriti Sanon yesterday night stunned the internet and her fans with her banarsi gown at the red carpet of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) Day 2. Enthralling everyone with the intricate beauty of making the gown from a Banarasi saree with top-notch exquisite craftsmanship, Kriti made all heads turn towards her.

Cut out of a Banarasi saree, the gown featured one-shoulder detail with a cut-out at the torso. The gown further cascaded to flowy details with a thigh high slit. Kriti draped a cape around her shoulders made out of the same banarasi saree. “Every Banarasi saree has a story specially when it ends up in a gown and cape,” Kriti captioned her pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

In no time, Kriti’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to the pictures, Anushka Sharma dropped by to comment with a fire emoticon. Kriti further accessorised her look for the day in statement golden earrings to add to the ethnic vibes of the attire.

Her fans too set the internet trending on Kriti’s look, as they couldn’t stop raving about it. Here are some reactions:

A SERVE in studio and on the carpet . A moment for kriti ..

💖💖 #kritisanon https://t.co/w4rqN2pMcZ — AKANKSHA ❤️🌊 (@Akank_sha_) April 1, 2023

There is magic in her eyes @kritisanon

Elegance and Class are the only words to describe your beauty @kritisanon ❤💯#KritiSanon #NMACC pic.twitter.com/61hqdJxvtI — Yash Ranbhise (@YRanbhise_1999) April 1, 2023

Even at the red carpet, Kriti’s look made jaw drop and is easily counted one of the best looks of the event, which was graced by the who’s a who of tinseltown, amd Supermodel Gidi Hadid, Zendaya and Tom Holland.

On the work front, Kriti has a busy year ahead with her upcoming releases of ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Ganapath’. The actor will also be seen in ‘The Crew’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

