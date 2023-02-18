Entertainment

Netizens can't stop gushing about Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada on Day 1, trend #ILoveShehzada

Taking to their social media handles, fans hailed praises and love for Kartik for his power-packed performance as Bantu.

FP Staff February 18, 2023 09:38:51 IST
Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan not only ended 2022 on a bright note but has also started 2023 with a bang by delivering one of the highest anticipated film Shehzada. His latest release is getting lots of love and wishes from his fans across quarters, and the actor is trending on top on Twitter.

Taking to their social media handles, fans hailed praises and love for Kartik for his power-packed performance as Bantu. From action sequences, and romantic ones to his bang-on monologue delivery, everything about Kartik’s performance in Shehzada was applauded.

This is what netizens have to say about Kartik Aaryan’s performance:

On the film front, besides Shehzada, Kartik will also be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Updated Date: February 18, 2023 09:38:51 IST

