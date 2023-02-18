Kartik Aaryan not only ended 2022 on a bright note but has also started 2023 with a bang by delivering one of the highest anticipated film Shehzada. His latest release is getting lots of love and wishes from his fans across quarters, and the actor is trending on top on Twitter.

Taking to their social media handles, fans hailed praises and love for Kartik for his power-packed performance as Bantu. From action sequences, and romantic ones to his bang-on monologue delivery, everything about Kartik’s performance in Shehzada was applauded.

This is what netizens have to say about Kartik Aaryan’s performance:

The City of Nawabs, Lucknow is rooting for the Shehzada Kartik Aaryan today.. the film is getting tremendous applause from the Audience here. #ILoveShehzada pic.twitter.com/5SNT436bJ0 — Shashank Shekhar Mishra (@shekharmishra23) February 17, 2023

The iconic Delhite cinema of Delhi is seeing housefull boards for Shehzada today. This is a phenomenon for a New comer in Bollywood, Kartik has raced ahead of his contemporaries #ILoveShehzada pic.twitter.com/uKrwitSOul — Rahul Kumar Pandey (@raaahulpandey) February 17, 2023

Is there anything that our Shehzada aka Kartik cannot do? He just proved that he is an all-rounder from this movie 🙌 #ILoveShehzada — Kandula Dileep (@TheLeapKandula) February 17, 2023

This type of amazing movie very few in indian cinema

Awesome concept movie this is#ILoveShehzada — karan (@karan66707861) February 17, 2023

On the film front, besides Shehzada, Kartik will also be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.