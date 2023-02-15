Well, honestly when the makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada shifted their release date from 10 to 17 February, it was not appreciated by many trade experts. If the film would have released on the initial date, it would have got a solo release and the benefit of Valentine’s Day during one of the weekdays.

Also, the box office havoc created by Pathaan was slowed down a bit after two weeks, so Shehzada would have got a good opening. But now, the film is locking horns with Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania featuring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. Well, everyone knows that this franchise film and production studio enjoys a great fan following in India. And that has now been reflected in the advance bookings where the MCU biggie is leading by a huge margin compared to Shehzada.

Till now, Ant-Man 3 has sold over 50,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Cinepolis and Inox while Shehzada has only managed to sell around 5,000 tickets in the above-mentioned chains. Since the Rohit Dhawan directorial is a masala entertainer, we can expect on-spot bookings in the mass centres and single screens but it is very crucial for the Kartik Aaryan starrer to gain momentum before its release so that it can get a decent opening at the box office.

For the unversed, Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in prominent roles. It is produced under the banners of T-Series Films, Haarika & Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts and Brat Films.

