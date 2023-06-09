Hansal Mehta and Netflix’s Scoop is a gaze at the sensationalism that has crept in in the world of journalism and simultaneously an account of the arrest of journalist Jigna Vora, who was the one of the prime accused in the assassination of senior journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. Dey’s character is played by veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and Vora is essayed by Karishma Tanna.

Who was Jyotirmoy Dey aka J Day?

Dey was an Indian journalist and crime and investigations editor of the Mumbai-based tabloid Midday, and also an expert on the Mumbai underworld. He started off with the publication Hindustan Times reporting on wildlife and man-animal conflict at Borivali National Park. He has written two books on Indian underworld- Zero Dial: The Dangerous World of Informers and Khallas. He has also reported multiple pieces on underworld dons Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan.

The Assassination

It was June 11, 2011, when Dey was shot dead at 3 pm by four unidentified assailants at Hiranandani Park, Powai. He was reported dead at the Hiranandani Hospital, with nine exit wounds on his body. The case was handed over to the Crime Branch, Mumbai, and 16 days after the investigation, they claimed they had cracked the case. Multiple suspects were arrested from different cities across the country and it was alleged the conspirators belonged to Rajan’s gang Nana Company.

The arrest of Jigna Vora

On February 21, 2012, a chargesheet was filed against journalist Jigna Vora under Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act. The police alleged that Vora had supplied address and licence plate number of Dey’s motorcycle to Chhota Rajan. Police claimed Vora’s professional rivalry was the reason for Dey’s murder. After seven years, she was acquired due to lack of concrete evidence.

About Jigna Vora

Vora was the deputy bureau chief of the Asian Age newspaper’s Mumbai bureau at the time, and was 37 years old. She was charged with giving Rajan vital details about Dey, including his residence and the license plate number of his bike. She was said to have links with underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. Vora, was accused by the police of orchestrating the murder of Mid-Day journalist J Dey in 2011, was granted bail by a special MCOCA court later.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.