We are all aware that there are some journalists who just wants scoop by hook or by crook. These journalists are the most valued ones in any organization especially if you are a newspaper or television journalist. They believe in on ground reporting and value their sources. And if you are a crime reporter and most importantly a woman crime reporter, the competition is cut-throat because at the end of the day you are dealing with the boys’ club of your office day in and day out.

They don’t like the idea of you hogging all the limelight so they start tarnishing your character by saying that you have got the page one because you probably had a special relationship with your boss, you bribed your source or you planted the story for personal benefits. The allegations are huge and sometime unavoidable. So, one needs to be prepared to take this difficult path of becoming a woman crime reporter.

Netflix’s Scoop opens with a black-and-white shot of a busy Mumbai train station. A proud grandfather of a woman journalist buys a paper and sees his granddaughter’s first byline in the paper on page six. She annoyingly drags him away, saying “The front page is all that matters. So, even if you have a spelling mistake nobody really cares.” To which the grandfather says, “Even a spelling mistake of his granddaughter will be noticed by a retired grandfather.” This incident takes you back to your initial years of journalism when we used to thrive for bylines especially during the internship and traineeship days.

Director Hansal Mehta’s Scoop talks about a real life story on a spine chilling murder case of a senior journalist, Sen Dada based on famous crime reporter J Dey (Prosenjit Chatterjee) which involves media, underworld and Mumbai police. In the mad race chasing a possible Page one Jagriti Pathak (Karishma Tanna) ends up giving her all including her social life, family life, spending time with her ten- year-old kid and gets into the dark underworld of Mumbai. In the process of making a friendship with danger she ends up making friends with the higher ups of Mumbai police, lawyers and the underworld.

Netflix’s Scoop shows how Pathak (Karishma Tanna) is framed as the main suspect by the Mumbai Police in the murder of senior journalist Sen Dada. Based on the true story of Jagriti Vora (name change to Pathak) is definitely a must watch for all journalists and how one needs to be careful even with juniors who can backstab you for instant fame and front page byline!

