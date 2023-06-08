Netflix’s Scoop: Who is Jigna Vora; Hansal Mehta’s show inspired by journalist’s memoir

Jigna Vora was an Asian Age journalist. She was one of the two main suspects in the murder of Mid-Day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey. On June 11, 2011, J Dey was murdered by unidentified assailants in Hiranandani, Powai, while onlookers witnessed the incident.

Vora was the deputy bureau chief of the Asian Age newspaper’s Mumbai bureau at the time, and was 37 years old. She was charged with giving Rajan vital details about Dey, including his residence and the license plate number of his bike. She was said to have links with underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. Vora, was accused by the police of orchestrating the murder of Mid-Day journalist J Dey in 2011, was granted bail by a special MCOCA court later.

What is Hansal Mehta’s Scoop on Netflix all about?

Netflix’s Scoop opens with a black-and-white shot of a busy Mumbai train station. A proud grandfather of a woman journalist buys a paper and sees his granddaughter’s first by-line on page six. She annoyingly drags him away, saying “The front page is all that matters. So, even if you have a spelling mistake nobody really cares.” To which the grandfather says, “Even a spelling mistake of his granddaughter will be noticed by a retired grandfather.” This incident takes you back to your initial years of journalism when we used to thrive for bylines especially during the internship and traineeship days.

Director Hansal Mehta’s Scoop talks about a real-life story on a spine-chilling murder case of a senior journalist, Sen Dada based on famous crime reporter J Dey (Prosenjit Chatterjee) which involves media, underworld and Mumbai police. In the mad race of chasing a possible Page one Jagriti Pathak (Karishma Tanna) ends up giving her all, including her social life, family life, spending time with her ten-year-old kid and gets into the dark underworld of Mumbai. In the process of making a friendship with danger, she ends up making friends with the higher-ups of Mumbai police, lawyers and the mafias.

Netflix’s Scoop shows how Pathak (Karishma Tanna) is framed as the main suspect by the Mumbai Police in the murder of senior journalist Sen Dada. Based on the true story of Jigna Vora (name changed to Jagriti Pathak) is definitely a must-watch for all journalists and how one needs to be careful even with juniors who can backstab you for instant fame and front page by-line!

