Netflix’s latest show Scoop, which revolves around Jigna Vora, who was booked for her connection in the murder of fellow journalist Jyotirmoy Dey, is garnering rave reviews from OTT lovers across the country. Featuring Karishma Tanna in the lead role, the Hansal Mehta directorial is the adaptation of Vora’s Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison.

In 2012, the crime branch section of the Mumbai Police booked Jigna Vora under various sections of the MCOCA Act in connection with the assassination of J Dey. In the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court, the chargesheet of 3,055 pages described in detail the role of 10 men involved in Dey’s murder.

What is MCOCA Act?

This act was introduced in the Legislative Assembly by Mr Gopinath Munde and was passed by the Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly. This significant tool grants the state police powers to investigate and prosecute the crime syndicates, in which they can intercept communications and secret witnesses and also seize property.

Who is Jigna Vora?

Vora was the deputy bureau chief of the Asian Age newspaper’s Mumbai bureau at the time, and was 37 years old. She was charged with giving Rajan vital details about Dey, including his residence and the license plate number of his bike. She was said to have links with underworld gangster Chhota Rajan. Vora was accused by the police of orchestrating the murder of Mid-Day journalist J Dey in 2011, and was granted bail by a special MCOCA court later.

The biggest scoop of the day? @hansalmehta’s #Scoop is trending everywhere!#Scoop is now streaming only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/0ugOUBDtuT — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 7, 2023

Talking about Scoop, the show also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani in prominent roles.

