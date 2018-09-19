You are here:

Netflix stocks soar after streaming giant's record win at 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards

FP Staff

Sep,19 2018 10:41:49 IST

After Netflix grabbed 23 awards at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards, stocks of the streaming giant have reportedly been on a massive rise.

Claire Foy bagged the award of lead actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix series The Crown. Twitter/@TheCrownNetflix

The subscription video website took home a company-record haul, tying with HBO. Consequently, the share prices went up by 2.5 percent on Tuesday, 18 September, according to Variety. This comes after the news of fall in Netflix shares on Monday, as much as by 3.9 percent, where each share was valued at $350.35 per share, as opposed to Tuesday's price at $367.65 per share.

Netflix witnessed a win in a number of categories this year. While Claire Foy bagged the award under the category of lead actress in a drama series for The Crown for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, dystopian anthology series Black Mirror's USS Callister episode won four trophies.

Netflix was contending in the three top Emmy categories, but HBO’s Game of Thrones and Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story won for the drama, comedy and limited series categories, respectively. It had a total of 112 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations this year, as opposed to HBO's 108.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 10:41 AM

