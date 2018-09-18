Emmy Awards 2018 highlights: Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel claim top TV honours

Updates: Game of Thrones won the Emmy on Monday for best drama series while The Marvelous Mrs Maisel won best comedy series in what has proven to be a hugely successful night for the show.

Claire Foy of The Crown and Matthew Rhys of The Americans won top drama acting Emmys as Monday's ceremony spread its wealth around to streaming and cable but largely snubbed broadcasting and, largely, diversity.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon's freshman sitcom about a 1950s homemaker turned edgy stand-up comedian, took an early lead at the Emmy Awards, which gently mocked itself for its own lack of diverse winners.

Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan was honored as best comedy actress, Alex Borstein earned the supporting actress trophy and the series creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, nabbed writing and directing awards.

The field bested by Foy included last year's winner Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale and Sandra Oh of Killing Eve, who could have been the first actor of Asian descent to get a top drama award.

In a ceremony that started out congratulating TV academy voters for the most ethnically diverse field of nominees ever, the early awards all went to white men and women.

"Let's get it trending: #EmmysSoWhite," presenter James Corden joked at the midway point, riffing off an earlier tribute to Betty White.

"I want to say six awards, all white winners, and nobody has thanked Jesus yet," co-host Michael Che said, referring back to his earlier joke that only African-American and Republican winners do.

Then Regina King broke the string, with a best actress trophy in a limited series or movie for Seven Seconds, which tracks the fallout from a white police officer's traffic accident involving a black teenager.

She was followed by Darren Criss, who won the lead acting award for the miniseries The Assassination of Gianni Versace and who is of Filipino descent.

Thandie Newton won best supporting drama actress for Westworld, and Peter Dinklage added a third trophy to his collection for Game of Thrones.

The ceremony had a real-life drama moment when winning director Glenn Weiss, noting his mother had died two weeks ago, proposed to his girlfriend, Jan Svendsen.

Preview: The 2018 Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday, hosted by Saturday Night Live performers Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Fantasy or realism? That’s the question at the Emmy Awards this year as voters choose whether to reward television dramas and comedies that provide comfort and escapism, or bleaker fare that echoes troubled times.

Dragons and castles saga Game of Thrones and heart-tugging family drama This is Us square off against chilling series The Handmaid’s Tale and Cold War spy show The Americans for the highest honors in television on Monday.

Comedies have changed since Cheers and Friends in the 1990s. This year, the absurdist hip-hop-inspired Atlanta and black-ish, which both delve into race in contemporary America, compete for best series against the sunny 1950s housewife tale The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Larry David’s chronicle of everyday annoyances in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Fan favourite Game of Thrones, a medieval fantasy of warring knights, is seen as the biggest challenger to Handmaid’s Tale for the top Emmy prize.

Elsewhere, the grisly limited series The Assassination of Gianni Versace throws a spotlight on serial killings and homophobia in the 1980s, while Laura Dern is seen as the favorite to take home an Emmy for her role in the television film The Tale about child sexual assault.

Comedy series front-runners Mrs. Maisel and Atlanta could not be more different from each other in tone. Mrs. Maisel, about a mother who turns to stand-up comedy after a divorce, is an exuberant period piece with a dash of early feminism. Atlanta, created by and starring actor-singer Donald Glover, is set in a hard-scrabble community on the margins of the city’s hip-hop culture.

