So, Game of Thrones took home the big one for best drama series yet again while The Marvelous Mrs Maisel won all the major comedy honours in what has proven to be a hugely successful night for the show.
Game of Thrones won after a one-year hiatus in the category and was the leading nominee going into Monday's ceremony. Peter Dinklage also won the Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama series Monday night.
It beat out other drama series The Americans,The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld.
The Amazon series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, stars newcomer Rachel Brosnahan as a 1950s mother and housewife who pursues a career in stand-up comedy and finds success by mocking her estranged husband.
The show had a massive night, winning four other Emmy Awards, including best comedy actress for Brosnahan, and best supporting actress for Alex Borstein. Writer-director Amy Sherman-Palladino also won two Emmys on Monday night.
And the top prize, Outstanding Drama Series, goes to Game of Thrones
And the winner of Outstanding Comedy Series is...The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Emmy for outstanding limited series goes to...The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver wins the Emmy for outstanding variety talk series
VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race has won widespread praise and a devoted for highlighting LGBT stories and drag culture.
Since its creation in 2003, the category has been dominated by two shows, Amazing Race and The Voice, with Top Chef winning the category in 2010.
Foy's role as Queen Elizabeth II has come to an end, and she emotionally referenced her time on the show and promised that she wouldn't cry. (She didn't.)
It is Foy's first Emmy win on her second nomination for the Netflix series, which tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II's rise to the throne in the upheaval of post-World War II Britain.
Rhys's victory is is a major Emmy win for the FX series The Americans, which has been largely overlooked by television academy voters. The show, which has now concluded, is also nominated for best drama series.
And the winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series is...Claire Foy for her role as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown
And the winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series is...Matthew Rhys for his role as Philip Jennings on The Americans
The Americans finally wins something!!!
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for the episode, "START."
Stephen Daldry wins Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for The Crown episode "Paterfamilias."
It's the third time Dinklage has won an Emmy for playing Tyrion Lannister, the outcast from a noble family who drinks and thinks his way out of trials and tribulations on Game of Thrones.
He's been nominated for all seven seasons of the HBO medieval fantasy series.
It's the first Emmy in two nominations for Newton. She was also nominated for her Westworld role as android madam Maeve Millay in 2017.
And the winner for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series is...Thandie Newton for Westworld
And the winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series is...Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones
Emotional scenes here at the Emmys.
Glenn Weiss, who wins the Emmy for best director of a Variety Special for the Oscars, proposes to his girlfriend on stage with the ring of his late mother. It's brought pretty much everyone to tears.
ICYMI, here's Colin Jost and Michael Che's Emmy Awards 2018 monologue...
It's the first Emmy for Criss, who played rampaging killer Andrew Cunanan on the FX series.
He was nominated once before for songwriting on Glee, where he was a cast member for five years.
In his acceptance speech, Criss said: "You guys are witnessing the most extraordinary moment of my life so far."
And the winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie is Darren Criss for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
It's the third Emmy for King, who won best supporting actress in a limited series in 2015 and again in 2016 for American Crime.
In Seven Seconds, a show already canceled by Netflix, she plays a mother whose teenage son is hit and critically injured by a police officer. In her acceptance speech, King said she wasn't expecting the honor and gave a heartfelt speech, saying wanted to curse before stopping herself and saying "Thank you, Jesus."
And the winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie is Regina King for her role in Seven Seconds
It's the first time Hader has won an Emmy for his acting. He's been nominated four times for his performances on Saturday Night Live and won his only previous Emmy as a producer of South Park in 2009.
He plays the HBO show's title character, an elite hitman who takes an interesting in acting after wandering into a class. Hader was also up for three more Emmys Monday night, for his writing, directing and executive producer on Barry. The writing and directing awards were awarded Amy Sherman-Palladino.
In his acceptance speech, Hader first mentioned Henry Winkler, who won an Emmy earlier in the night for best supporting actor in a comedy series.
And the winner is...
Bill Hader has won the best actor in a television comedy Emmy Award for his role in Barry.
And the winner is...
Rachel Brosnahan is the winner of the best actor in a television comedy Emmy Award for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
It's the first Emmy for Brosnahan, and comes in the first season of her first leading role on television. She plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in New York in the 1950s who finds she has a knacke for stand-up comedy.
She won a Golden Globe for the role earlier this year. Hers is the latest win for the Amazon series, which has also won a supporting actress Emmy Award for Alex Borstein and Emmys for best writing and directing.
In her acceptance speech, Brosnahan says the show is "about a woman who is finding her voice anew" like so many women in the country right now.
The first awards of the night went to sentimental favourite Henry Winkler — the Fonz himself — for best supporting actor in a comedy for Barry, and to Alex Borstein for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.
The glittering gala of Emmy Awards 2018 in downtown Los Angeles will see The Handmaid's Tale face off with record-breaking HBO fantasy epic Game of Thrones for top honours — especially the coveted best drama prize.
Others in the best drama race include FX spy thriller The Americans, HBO's futuristic western Westworld, Netflix favorites The Crown and retro sci-fi mystery Stranger Things, and NBC family saga This is Us.
The 70th Emmy Awards, television's equivalent of the Oscars, opened on Monday with an edgy flurry of jokes about diversity in Hollywood, Donald Trump, race and the pervasive issue of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.
Saturday Night Live nominees Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson led a group of actors including pop stars John Legend and Ricky Martin — and even RuPaul — in the amusing song-and-dance number touching on the hot-button issues.
They then yielded the stage to hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, who are also regulars on the veteran NBC comedy sketch show — and let the zingers fly.
