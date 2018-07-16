Netflix releases first look of The Crown Season 3 with Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix has released the first-look photograph of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown. Colman, who slips into the shoes of award-winning actress Claire Foy, is seen in the picture captioned "Patience".

The stillness of the image perfectly maps Elizabeth's middle years as the ruling monarch. Colman's slightly stern expression coupled with a perfectly poised gesture of holding the tea-cup aptly represents Elizabeth's often-criticised nonreactive nature. As Colman looks ahead in the seated position, her fisted hands reflect a sense of purpose for the days to come, whetting audiences' curiosity regarding Elizabeth's choices in the forthcoming narrative of the Netflix series.

EveningStandard reports Helena Bonham Carter will take over from Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret while Tobias Menzies will follow in Matt Smith’s footsteps as Prince Philip.

In an interview with The Sun, Olivia had said, “I’m really nervous to take over something that’s been so great — it’s scary. They’re giving me a great voice coach who will make sure I speak like the Queen. So I’ll just learn the lines and try and copy exactly what they do. Claire Foy has let me know I can call if I need to.”

The third season of The Crown is slated to release in 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 15:20 PM