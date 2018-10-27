Netflix pulls plug on mockumentary comedy series American Vandal after 2 seasons

Netflix has decided to pull a plug on mockumentary comedy series American Vandal after two seasons, informs Deadline.

The streaming giant released a statement to the publication, which read, “American Vandal will not return for a third season. We’re very grateful to the creators, writers, cast and crew for bringing their innovative comedy to Netflix, and to the fans and critics who embraced its unique and unconventional humor.”

After a successful Emmy-nominated first season, American Vandal season 2 started streaming on 14 September. Created by Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, the series is a parody of true crime documentaries such as Making a Murderer and Serial.

The first season followed the aftermath of a high school prank that left 27 faculty cars vandalized with spray-painted phallic images. The second season saw the return of the dynamic duo of young investigators, and documentary filmmakers Peter Maldonado and Sam Ecklund, as they tried to crack which miscreant, calling themselves "The Turd Burglar", had contaminated Monday lunch lemonade with laxatives at St Bernardine Catholic school.

The second season received a lukewarm response as compared to its first, starring Tyler Alvarez, Griffin Gluck, Travis Tope, Taylor Dearden, Melvin Gregg and DeRon Horton. The show was financed by CBS Television Studios, Funny or Die and 3 Arts.

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018 13:46 PM