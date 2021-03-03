Netflix India unveils 2021 slate: Delhi Crime Season 2, Kapil Sharma's special, Tamil anthology Navarasa to release this year

Netflix India's 2021 line-up also includes Chaitanya Tamhane's Marathi drama The Disciple, Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka, and RaveenaTandon's digital debut Aranyak.

Netflix India on Wednesday unveiled a line-up of original series, movies, stand-up comedy performances and documentaries.

These include shows headlined by Madhuri Dixit, as well as the returning seasons of audience favourite Delhi Crime and She. Ram Madhvani's upcoming directorial Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan, Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait, Raveena Tandon's digital debut Aranyak, Comedy Premium League, and Kapil Sharma's much-anticipated collaboration with the streamer are also part of the 2021 slate.

Critically-acclaimed and award-winning musical drama The Disciple, directed by Indian director Chaitanya Tamhane, will also make way to the streamer this year. The Marathi language film, executive-produced by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron, made its European premiere at the 77th Venice Film Festival where it won the best screenplay award last year.

Tamil film anthology Navarasa, based on the nine rasas or emotions, presented by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan is another project to look forward to. The proceeds from the films will go towards the well-being of film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the pandemic.

Watch the line-up teaser here



Did someone order new films, series, documentaries, reality shows, comedy specials and more?? Because THEY ARE ON THE WAY! Here’s what we have on our menu for this year! Hot new arrivals, s̶t̶e̶a̶m̶i̶n̶g̶ streaming in 2021!#AbMenuMeinSabNew pic.twitter.com/KFbSgiRKyo — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 3, 2021

In an interview with Press Trust of India, Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content at Netflix India, said the team is "excited" about these upcoming projects, which also includes several film titles.

"It's been several months of hard work on the part of creators, on the part of the content team at Netflix to really bring all these stories for the audiences. It's 40 plus titles, right from big films to big series to returning seasons of series. We also have a huge unscripted slate, documentaries as well as comedy formats and comedy specials for 2021," Shergill said.

Here is Netflix's 2021 slate:

Films

Ajeeb Daastaans

Bulbul Tarang

Dhamaka

Haseen Dillruba

Jaadugar

Jagame Thandhiram

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Milestone

Navarasa

Pagglait

Penthouse

Sardar Ka Grandson

The Disciple

Series

Aranyak

Bombay Begums

Decoupled

Delhi Crime Season 2

Feels Like Ishq

Finding Anamika

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega Season 2

Kota Factory Season 2

Little Things Season 4

Mai

Masaba Masaba Season 2

Mismatched Season 2

Ray

She Season 2

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

Comedy

Comedy Premium League

Kapil Sharma Special

Sumukhi Suresh Special

Aakash Gupta Special

Rahul Dua Special

Prashasti Singh Special

Documentaries

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Docu-series)

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Docu-series)

Indian Predator (Docu-series)

Searching for Sheela (Docu-film)

Reality series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

Social Currency

The Big Day Collection Season 2

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)