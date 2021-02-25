On Sanya Malhotra's birthday, Netflix India drops teaser of Pagglait; film to release on 26 March
Pagglait sees Sanya Malhotra play the role of the recently widowed woman struggling to mourn the death of her husband.
Sanya Malhotra got the perfect birthday present as Netflix dropped the teaser of her upcoming film Pagglait, slated to release on 26 March.
After Ludo, Sanya has again collaborated with Netflix on Pagglait, which is described as a dramedy about a typical Indian middle-class family navigating a crisis. Sanya plays the role of the recently widowed Sandhya struggling to mourn the death of her husband. As events unfold, Sandhya sets onto a path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life, all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.
Speaking about the movie, Sanya Malhotra says in a statement, “So thrilled to announce this film which is very close to my heart on my special day. I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen. My Pagglait journey was Pagglait indeed, and I can’t wait for the world to witness this unique story very soon.”
Check out the release date announcement and teaser here
Emotions in this household are either running high or not at all. Pagglait, premieres 26th March, only on Netflix. #PagglaitOnNetflix@NetflixIndia @umeshbist @ektarkapoor @guneetm @aachinjain @RuchikaaKapoor @sikhyaent @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/Dq88GH2l1h
— Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra07) February 25, 2021
Directed and written by Umesh Bist, the film boasts an ensemble cast consisting of veteran actors Sayani Gupta, Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang. It is produced by Guneet Monga under her banner Sikhya Entertainment.
