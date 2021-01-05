Kapil Sharma announces Netflix debut: 'It's close to my heart, can't wait to share with fans'

Though it is unclear whether Kapil Sharma's project is a comedy special, series, or film, it will premiere on Netflix in 2021.

Indian comedian and talk-show host Kapil Sharma has announced his debut project on Netflix. He took to social media to share the development.

Though it is unclear whether the project is a comedy special, series, or film, it will premiere on the streaming platform in 2021 globally.

Sharma said he is looking forward to his first-ever association with Netflix.

Talking about his Netflix debut, Sharma said in a statement, “I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter, and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number. It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.”

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)