Netflix releases teaser of Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka; Ram Madhvani's film to release this summer

The promo of Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka has been released by Netflix on Twitter.

The promo starts with Kartik portraying the role of TV news anchor Arjun Pathak from a channel called Bharosa 24/7. He asks the crew to shut the cameras and repeats that he would not be able to do it [the show]. Actor Amruta Subhash, who seems to be playing the role of producer of the show, can be seen telling Kartik that he was the one who started this show and he would be the one to end it.

Here is the clip

Dhamaka is directed by Ram Madhvani, and reportedly a remake of The Terror Live, a 2013 South Korean film. The story revolves around a news anchor who tries to use a terrorist attack in order to boost his career. The original film also shows how other people as well use tragedy to gain benefit. The South Korean film had performed well at the box office when it released almost seven years back.

Apart from this film, Kartik is also shooting for two stand-alone sequels in 2021, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be starring with Tabu and Kiara Advani while the actor is working with Janhvi Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani and Abhishek Banerjee in Dostana 2.

His last release was the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film was a spiritual successor to the 2009 film of the same name starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Although the 2009 film was successful, the 2020 Love Aaj Kal was not received well by the critics and audiences.