Netflix releases teaser of Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka; Ram Madhvani's film to release this summer
Kartik Aaryan portrays the role of TV news anchor Arjun Pathak from a channel called Bharosa 24/7 in Dhamaka.
The promo of Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka has been released by Netflix on Twitter.
The promo starts with Kartik portraying the role of TV news anchor Arjun Pathak from a channel called Bharosa 24/7. He asks the crew to shut the cameras and repeats that he would not be able to do it [the show]. Actor Amruta Subhash, who seems to be playing the role of producer of the show, can be seen telling Kartik that he was the one who started this show and he would be the one to end it.
Here is the clip
All we can say is that THIS IS GOING TO BE AN ABSOLUTE #DHAMAKA @TheAaryanKartik @amrutasubhash @strictlyvikas #vishwajeetpradhan @RamKMadhvani @RonnieScrewvala @amita_madhvani @RSVPMovies @OfficialRMFilms pic.twitter.com/XWFdBIFzk6
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 2, 2021
Dhamaka is directed by Ram Madhvani, and reportedly a remake of The Terror Live, a 2013 South Korean film. The story revolves around a news anchor who tries to use a terrorist attack in order to boost his career. The original film also shows how other people as well use tragedy to gain benefit. The South Korean film had performed well at the box office when it released almost seven years back.
Apart from this film, Kartik is also shooting for two stand-alone sequels in 2021, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be starring with Tabu and Kiara Advani while the actor is working with Janhvi Kapoor, Laksh Lalwani and Abhishek Banerjee in Dostana 2.
His last release was the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film was a spiritual successor to the 2009 film of the same name starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Although the 2009 film was successful, the 2020 Love Aaj Kal was not received well by the critics and audiences.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Dia Mirza marries businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in Mumbai; see pictures from the ceremony
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding ceremony was a lowkey event, with actor Aditi Rao Hydari and Jackky Bhagnani in attendance.
Everyone has the same playground; it's such an exciting time to be in the entertainment industry: Mithila Palkar
'We are no longer telling stories of heroes and heroines but stories of people that you have heard of or seen; people you know. Content has become inspirational and not aspirational.'
Amitabh Bachchan to undergo surgery due to a 'medical condition', actor shares on his blog
In a one-line, cryptic message on his personal blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote he is going through some medical condition that has necessitated surgery.