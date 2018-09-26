Netflix acquires Rishi Kapoor's Rajma Chawal, Leena Yadav's film to premiere on 30 November

Mumbai: Leena Yadav and Rishi Kapoor are all set to make their Netflix debut with Rajma Chawal, a light-hearted story about the importance of family in the age of social media. Rajma Chawal will begin streaming on Netflix from 30 November before which it will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

Set in the chaotic, vibrant Chandni Chowk in Delhi, Rajma Chawal captures the relationship between a father attempting to reconnect with his estranged son through social media, a new world for him. The film is an emotional roller-coaster, juxtaposing grief and the pressure of family expectations with humour, compassion and love. Rishi Kapoor plays the role of Raj Mathur, the father, along with Amyra Dastur, Aparshakti Khurana and Anirudh Tanwar in his debut role as Kabir Mathur, the son.

An internationally acclaimed film-maker, Leena Yadav's first feature film, Parched, had premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2015.

Leena Yadav said, “The father-son dynamic is a universal human theme, and Netflix, with its global reach and ability to address a range of audiences with rich and resonant stories, was the ideal partner for us. Being on Netflix invites the whole world into the lives of a family in Chandni Chowk, and we are excited to bring the tumult, colour and vitality of both the family and the area to newer audiences.”

Swati Shetty, Director, International Originals and Acquisitions, Netflix, said, “Rajma Chawal takes the viewer along the highs and lows of of family dynamics, and we hope members around the world will relate to the story and its multi-dimensional characters. Technology and social media are changing human relationships globally, and we’re honoured that the stellar team behind this film chose to partner with Netflix on showing their take on this subject to the world.”

