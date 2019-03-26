Nerkonda Paarvai, Pink Tamil remake starring Shraddha Srinath and Ajith, to release on 10 August

Nerkonda Paarvai, the official Tamil remake of the 2016 critically acclaimed blockbuster courtroom drama Pink, is all set to hit screens on 10 August this year, the makers announced on Monday, according to The Indian Express.

Starring Ajith, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in lead roles, Nerkonda Paarvai has been directed by H Vinoth, who has previously helmed Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. The feature will be backed by Boney Kapoor. Tariang will reprise her role from the Hindi original.

The original film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, featured Taapsee Pannu as Minal Arora, Kirti Kulhari as Falak Ali, Angad Bedi as Rajveer Singh, Dhritiman Chatterjee as Judge Satyajit Dutt and Piyush Mishra as Prashant Mehra, apart from Bachchan as lawyer Deepak Sehgal. The film won critical and commercial acclaim, and took home a National Award. It also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue in 2017.

The narrative of Pink revolves around Minal and her two friends, who try to file an FIR against a politician's nephew after he and his friends sexually harass them. The case is rigged due to Rajveer's political links and rampant corruption within the police force. It is then that their neighbour Deepak, a retired lawyer, comes to their rescue and helps them defend themselves in court.

Srinath will step into Pannu’s character while Ajith will undertake Bachchan's role in the film. The Tamil movie will also star Vidya Balan and Rangaraj Panday in pivotal roles, reports India Today.

The first poster from the film was unveiled on 4 March. Nerkonda Paarvai will mark Ajith's 59th movie.

